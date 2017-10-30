× Driver in custody after police chase near O’Fallon, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO — The driver who led O’Fallon, Missouri police on a high speed chase Sunday night is in custody Monday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the pursuit started around 8:15pm near Highway K and Babble Creek Lane. Officers chased the car about 20 miles until the driver crashed near visitation academy off Ballas Road in Town and Country.

So far, police aren’t saying why they were chasing the driver.