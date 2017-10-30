Families of veterans allege abuse, neglect, and improper care at St. Louis Veterans Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. - Neglect, improper care and abuse.

Those are some of the very shocking allegations that are being brought against the St. Louis Veterans Home in north county.

Several families including Jim Luebbert came together in a meeting Monday night held at North Kirkwood Middle School to talk about what they said are serious issues at the care facility.

“We are family members that were there on a daily basis and my father was given inadequate care,” said Luebbert. “So our goal is to speak up for the people that don’t have families that can speak for them.”

Luebbert said that the home seemed like the ideal place for his 85-year-old veteran father, William “Ken” Luebbert who suffered from ALS.

Luebbert explained that within a few days of living at the facility, his father was not getting a change of clothes, was not receiving assistance with his hygiene, or being taken to the bathroom.

He said that he brought the complaints to the nursing assistant director and social work department but he claims that all he continued to receive were responses such as, "That shouldn’t happen," or "We’ll look into to it."

“His medication wasn’t given to him properly, he was supposed to have his blood pressure taken, before each time he got his medication and there were inconsistencies in record keeping,” Luebbert explained.

Among the speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting was former State Representative and Missouri House Budget Chairman, Rick Stream.

Stream said that for the past seven months he, along with his friend Dory Poholsky, spent hundreds of hours interviewing veterans, their family members, and employees at the home.

They said they discovered a pattern of abuse, mistreatment and neglect that is "shocking."

“Veterans are quoted as saying, ‘I’d rather be dead than living here, this home is like a killing field,’" Stream said during his speech.

In a letter to FOX 2, administrator Rolando Carter wrote: