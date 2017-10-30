× GOP legislator mulls primary challenge against Gov. Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A Republican state legislator is mulling a primary challenge against Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton is circulating candidate petitions for the March primary. In a letter to supporters, she says she’s selected former state Rep. Rich Morthland as a lieutenant governor running mate.

She says there’s “little trust” between Illinoisans and government. She’s among the fiercest opponents of Rauner’s decision to sign a law providing state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

Ives took office in 2013 and was formerly a member of the Wheaton City Council. She’s a West Point graduate and former Army officer.

Challenging the first-term governor will be an uphill battle. The wealthy businessman has over $60 million in a campaign fund.

Gubernatorial candidates need at least 5,000 signatures by early December.