Illinois tourism office to open expand to China, Mexico

CHICAGO – The Illinois Office of Tourism is planning to expand and open offices in China and Mexico to attract foreign visitors and help boost the state’s tourism industry.

The Chicago Tribune reports the agency plans to open an office in Mexico City by Nov. 1 and in Beijing on Dec. 1. Three additional support offices are being planned in China in Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Agency director Cory Jobe says about six to 10 people will work across the five offices on public relations, marketing and trade efforts for the state.

He says the agency has worked on paid media and smaller trade initiatives with both countries during the past few year and is opening the new offices to meet the growing demand from their markets.

