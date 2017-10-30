Man crashes car into Maryland Heights house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. _An early morning car crash leaves a man in critical condition. The vehicle slammed into a home.

It happened around 1 a.m.on Brookmont Drive near Holly Brook Drive in Maryland Heights. Police say the driver was traveling on bBrookmont when he hit a parked vehicle, then veered onto several front lawns before hitting a home.

The impact sent the man through the windshield.

The house has minor damage. There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control.