Man turns himself in to police after hit and run accident

ST. LOUIS – A man drove to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department patrol building to report his involvement in a hit and run accident that happened moments prior.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the accident occurred on N. Grand Boulevard around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, suffered head and other injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Jackson said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that struck her went to the Central Patrol Division on N. Jefferson and turned himself in to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.