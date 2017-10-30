× Missouri looking for ideas on how to spend $41 M in VW settlement

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri is looking for ideas on how to spend it’s portion of a $14-billion dollar settlement following Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal.

There’s a series of meetings starting today in Jefferson City on what the Missouri Department of Natural Resources should spend the roughly $41-million dollars it will get from the agreement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement allows up to 15 percent of the money to be spent on zero- emissions vehicle infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations.

The remaining money would go toward replacing diesel vehicles, such as school buses and city buses.