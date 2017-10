Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Last week President Donald Trump declared opioid abuse a public health emergency. Now more than 8,000 pharmacies across the U.S., will allow anyone to walk in and buy the emergency overdose treatment that can quickly reverse opioid overdoses.

What else needs to be done?

Dr. David Poggemeier, ER physician at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, joined on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.