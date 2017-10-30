Pet of the Week- Molly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Our Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old Chihuahua named Molly. She weighs 8 pounds. Molly is the sweetest girl who will do best in a home full of adults and older children. She does well with dogs and cats.

Molly loves going for car rides! Her adoption fee is only $100 through November 5th.

If you are interested in learning more about Molly, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.