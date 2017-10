Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. _The Major Case Squad has been activated for a homicide in Belleville. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on West Main Street near South 76th Street.

People in the area say they heard about five gunshots but thought they were fireworks. A source says police found the body of a man in the alley, who had been shot in the back. It appears he may have been running from the gunman.

There is no word on suspects or a motive.