The Price is Right Live coming to The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Price is Right Live is coming to The Fabulous Fox! The theatre will play host to the stage show on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down.” They’ll play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show.

Contestants will have the opportunity to win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car!

Game favorites will include Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Prices range from $55, $45 and $35.

The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office.

To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.

The Price Is Right Live

Tuesday, February 13

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

527 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

To learn more visit: fabulousfox.com