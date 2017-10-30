Win Maroon 5 tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues. Maroon 5 will perform at Scottrade Center September 13, 2018 with Julia Michaels and FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week!

Tickets on sale November 4th at 10am at www.LiveNation.com

Maroon 5 recently debuted the album’s irresistible new single, “What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. The song has quickly climbed into the top 10 on both the Top 40 and HOT AC radio charts, as well as clocking 143 million streams on Spotify and nearly a combined 75 million views on YouTube. In addition to their new hit single, the band also just premiered two eagerly awaited unreleased songs from the album, the undeniably catchy “Help Me Out,” which features Julia Michaels making a show-stopping cameo, and the cinematic rhythmic track “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky

