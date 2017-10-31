Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…NOVEMBER 1, 2017

We welcome in November today…with mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures for the afternoon…50 to 55 degrees for the high…little change in temps overnight…limited if any drop. There may be a few sprinkles around today and tonight but very limited. Tomorrow…we really get on the temperature roller coaster…69 on Thursday…a little cooler Friday 59 degrees…65 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday…amazing…there will be a front hanging around…so there will be pockets of rain…but rather limited…a shot Thursday night…Friday night and into Saturday