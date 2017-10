ST. LOUIS, MO – Eastbound Interstate 44 is shutdown at Hampton after a fatal car crash. St. Louis police say that the crash involved a vehicle and tractor trailer and happened just east of Hampton.

St. Louis police and fire crews are on the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

EB I-44 & Hampton / Companies on scene of a fatal MVA. Please avoid the area. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/w3dJocMSyB — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 31, 2017