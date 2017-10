Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Sunshine to start then increasing clouds for Halloween afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday will be near 50° and trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the mid 40°s.

It looks great outside but there is a cold air mass over the area. The chilly temperatures mean young children heading out for the holiday may want to add an extra layer to their costume.

Full forecast: FOX2Now.com/Weather