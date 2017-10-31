Local festivities make for ‘spooktacular’ Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. _First responders and others are stepping up to try and make Halloween safe and fun for kids. Maryland Heights firefighters are hosting their Annual Halloween Talking Pumpkin Fun at Firehouse #2. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., kids are invited to come out, meet the talking pumpkin and get some treats.

First responders in Ferguson are hosting a similar event. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. a Trunk or Treat is happening at Ferguson Firehouse #1 on South Florissant Road. Authorities are asking that children be accompanied by adults because of traffic in the area.

Other events include a Halloween Hoopla in St. Charles at Frontier Park. There will be lots of kids activities and fun for all. That runs from 3p.m. until 6 p.m. =

In St. Louis City, there is a Halloween parade and party in Lafayette Park in the Lafayette Square neighborhood. That event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. It includes trick or treating, carriage rides, games and more!

In Hyde Park in Old North St. Louis, it's the 3rd Annual Hyde Park Neighborhood Halloween Spooktacular. The kid friendly event, promoting positivity, starts at 5 p.m. on Salisbury Street.