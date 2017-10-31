Meet Lucifer – Tom Ellis stars in FOX’s hit show about a fallen angel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Meet Lucifer. Tom Ellis stars in FOX television's third season of the original a fallen angel. As Season Two came to a close, Lucifer took care of a little problem called Mom, aka Charlotte (Tricia Helfer). But now he’s facing an even greater challenge – finding out who kidnapped him, and why his angel wings are back.

A native of Wales, Tom Ellis is best known for his roles on the U.K. series 'Miranda,' 'Gates' and 'The Fades,' which won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series in 2012. He also has appeared in 'Agatha Christie: Poirot' and in the long-running hit sci-fi series 'Doctor Who.' On the feature side, his credits include 'Buffalo Soldiers,' 'Vera Drake' and 'Miss Conception.'

You can see Lucifer Mondays on FOX 2 at 7pm.