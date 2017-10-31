× Missouri foundation to study harassment in Kansas politics

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ A Missouri-based foundation that promotes gender equality will work with Kansas lawmakers to improve the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy.

Senate President Susan Wagle says attorneys for the Women’s Foundation will work with the legislative counsel and make recommendations in December to the Legislative Coordinating Council.

The Topeka News-Capital reports the foundation’s work comes amid accusations from some women that they were harassed or assaulted and legislative leaders did not adequately respond. The foundation did similar work with the Missouri Legislature in 2015.

Wagle said she would like to find out more about the extent of sexual harassment in state politics. She said it has been hard to investigate claims the women made last week because they have not identified their alleged harassers.

