Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The 26th Annual St. Louis International Film Festival is coming, and there's a lot to be excited for. Leila Nadya Sadat, Director of the documentaries "Never Again: Forging a Convention for Crimes Against Humanity" and "Cries From Syria", joined us today at FOX 2 to tell us all about it!

For more information visit: Cinemastl.org