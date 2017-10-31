× Police chief quits, citing ‘discrimination’ by village board

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (AP) _ The police chief of Moweaqua in central Illinois has resigned, citing a hostile work environment created by village officials.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports Rob Maynard was scheduled to return Tuesday from a one-week suspension. In submitting his resignation, Maynard accused Moweaqua officials of “blatant discrimination” directed at him and the police department.

Maynard, a 15-year veteran of the department, claims in his resignation letter the hostile work environment was to the detriment of his health and well-being.

Mayor Boomer Neece and village attorney Ed Flynn were unavailable late Monday for comment.

The Herald & Review reports reasons for Maynard’s suspension included failure to show up to several public events, misrepresenting hours worked and not overlapping hours with Moweaqua’s only other full-time officer. That officer resigned last week.

Information from: Herald & Review