Pontoon Beach family loses home to fire days before Halloween

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. - A family of 10 is starting all over after a fire destroyed their Pontoon Beach home.

Kristin Willumat is a mother to six boys and also takes care of her two sisters and cousin. Her mom, Sherry Davidson, says it's a house full of love.

“She will help everybody and do whatever she can for anybody,” Davidson said.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., the family’s home in the Holiday Manufactures Home Community caught fire, destroying everything inside. The family was home at the time ,but luckily one of the older girls saw the smoke in a back bedroom and got everyone out. No one was injured, but they all ran out of the house with just the clothes on their backs.

Two of Kirstin’s sons have special medical needs. Her seven-month-old is having brain development difficulties and her seven-year-old son has a rare genetic disease that requires him to use a feeding tube. Kristin said the tubes and the scale she uses to make his food were lost in the fire.

Now the woman who likes to take care of everyone else is in need of some care herself. She is asking the community for anything they might have to help her large family get back on its feet.

“They need stuff to rebuild, they need stuff from shoes, diapers, wipes, to coats and covers, and a couch, a bed, everything; they need everything to move in, to rebuild, to start their family all over again,” said Davidson.

At present, the family is living in a hotel provided by the Red Cross.

There are donation drop off locations at the Cricket Wireless store in Collinsville, Willie’s Place in Greenville and the Holiday Manufactured Home Community officer in Pontoon Beach.

Kristin’s sons are ages 11, 10, 7, 6, 2 and 7 months. Her sisters are 17 and 13, and her male cousin is 16.