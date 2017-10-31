× Rauner, U of I announce technology deal with Tel Aviv school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Gov. Bruce Rauner says collaboration between the University of Illinois and Tel Aviv University in Israel will make for groundbreaking technology and engineering initiatives.

The Republican announced the deal Monday during a trip through Israel with University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen and other university administrators and Deputy Gov. Leslie Munger.

Rauner also met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Officials established the Illinois Innovation Network this month and announced plans for the Discovery Partners Institute. That’s a program led by the University of Illinois to develop the state as a major technological innovation center for the U.S.

Killeen says Tel Aviv University has a commitment to student success and research discovery similar to that of the University of Illinois.