Run Forrest! Gump impersonator jogs around California city

Posted 8:59 am, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:58AM, October 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 28: US actor Tom Hanks holds his Oscar 27 March as he speaks to the audience at the 67th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Hanks won best actor for his portrayal of Forrest Gump in the film by the same name. The film also won as best picture of the year. Hanks is only the second man to honored as best actor two years in a row. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) _ Halloween started early in one Southern California city, where a man dressed as Forrest Gump has been running around neighborhoods and stopping to take pictures with residents.

Video and a photo from police show the man sporting a mangy fake beard, red shorts and a red “Bubba Gump” hat during his jogs around the city of Riverside. It’s the same outfit worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump.” Hanks’ character spends part of the movie running across the country.

The man identified himself to KABC-TV only as Forrest Gump. He added that “it doesn’t really matter” who he is. He says his runs are “just something that took off and made the community happy, made people smile.”