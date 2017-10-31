Up to 6 dead, multiple people hit by Home Depot truck in lower Manhattan; 1 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Up to six people were killed and multiple others were injured in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon after a truck hit people on a bike path. The driver of the truck, who was brandishing a fake gun, was shot by police and is in custody.

WPIX-TV reports that the victims were hit by a Home Depot truck around Hudson Street and Chambers Street shortly after 3 p.m. The driver entered the West Street pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street and hit multiple people on the path.

Some of the victims may have been on bicycles.

The truck hit another vehicle and then the driver ran out of the truck with a fake gun and was chased by police before being shot and taken into custody. The injuries to the driver are not life threatening.

Photos from the scene show a damaged school bus and mangled bikes litter the street.

"I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge," a witness at the scene told PIX11's Myles Miller. "When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running."

"A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus," one person on scene tweeted. "I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed."

