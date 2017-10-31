St. Louis Community College considers layoffs or employee buyouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis Community College considers another round of employee buyouts or it may be forced to layoff nearly 18 percent of its faculty, a recently released draft report states.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the college is studying ways to cut costs due to declining enrollment and cuts in state funding.

Enrollment is down by more than 10,000 students since 2011 and down 200 students since last year. Currently, there are about 18,800 students enrolled on the four campuses.

State funds for the college were cut by more than $3.5 million for this year. According to the draft report, the school system could face a nearly $13 million deficit by 2020.

The draft report lists cost-cutting options including suspending sabbaticals, reviewing academic programs annually and offering another round of buyouts for employees.

One hundred seventeen employees accepted a buyout package earlier this year. A second round of voluntary buyouts could prevent the need to cut 70 full-time faculty positions and 25 non-faculty members.

The community college Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Nov. 14 to gather more information and input about the report. It will then meet again Nov. 30 for its regularly scheduled meeting to decide what to do next.