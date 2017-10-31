Suspect in NYC truck attack may have once run afoul of law in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - It appears the suspect in the New York terror strike was once arrested here in the St. Louis area. A spokesman at the Missouri Highway Patrol said troopers did book a man by the name Safullo Saipov into the St. Charles County Jail.

According to authorities. a man with the same name and year of birth broke the law back on December 16, 2015 in Platte County, Missouri. The 29-year-old truck driver was ticketed at scale by highway patrol troopers for failing to maintain the brake system.

They released a mug shot of Sayfullo Saipov.

In April 2016, Saipov failed to show up in court for that ticket and a warrant was issued. Bond was set at $200 cash. According to unofficial court records, Saipov was stopped October 21, 2016 in St. Charles County on that warrant

A new court date was scheduled for November.

Saipov failed to appear and finally, on November 29, a guilty plea was entered.

The court decided Saipov would pay $129.50 for the ticket for bad brakes and $70.50 for court cost.

In affect he lost all the $200 bond.

The mug shot from St. Charles County and the driver’s license photo of the New York suspect look very similar. But we cannot say conclusively yet it is indeed the same man.