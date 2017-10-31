× Worker pinned by trailer at Chicago-area UPS facility

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (AP) _ An employee has been injured at a UPS facility in Bedford Park, southwest of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the worker was pinned by a trailer and airlifted early Tuesday morning to a hospital in Oak Lawn.

His condition was not immediately available.

Bedford Park Fire Chief Sean Maloy says paramedics responded about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

UPS spokeswoman Jennifer Cook says the company is investigating the incident.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times