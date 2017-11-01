× Appeals court rules against Missouri Veterans Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri appeals court upheld a ruling that the Missouri Veterans Commission and its executive director, Larry Kay, were guilty of age and sex discrimination against a former ombudsman for the commission.

A panel of the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a the commission didn’t prove during the original trial in Cole County that judge improperly handled some evidence in a lawsuit filed by Pat Row Kerr.

In July 2016, Kerr was awarded $2.875 million in damages.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Kerr and Kay repeatedly clashed after he became the commission’s director in June 2009. She contended age and sex discrimination led to her firing in November 2009.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Hawley declined to comment on whether the state will file another appeal.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune