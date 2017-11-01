Barrel, Beard and Tattoo and Premiere of The Spotlight Series Film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you have a beard, tattoo or even if you don't there's a St. Louis product that will grow on you. One company offers small batch, barrel aged oils meant to treat and protect your skin and hair. It is even part of this new documentary that will be shown Saturday night.

In addition to the bonfire featuring used whiskey barrels, the evening will feature the first ever public screening of the Barrel Beard and Tattoo documentary film by the Emmy award winning team at Once Films.

Funeral For A Friend

Barrel, Beard and Tattoo + Premiere of The Spotlight Series Film by Once Films

6:00pm - 10:00pm Saturday

Maryville, Illinois

BarrelBeardAndTattoo.com