The St. Louis Blues have matched their best start in franchise history, starting the 2017-18 season off at a sizzling 10-2-1 record. Their latest win came on Monday night, a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The ten wins matches their franchise high for victories in the month of October. The fine record also includes a 5-0 start in their games at Scottrade Center. That also matches a team record.

The Blues continue their current four game home stand with games Thursday, November 2nd, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers and Saturday, November 4th, when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Scottrade Center.