Chicago sees drop in homicides in October

CHICAGO (AP) _ The number of homicides in Chicago in October was significantly lower than during October 2016 but 2017 will still end as one of the bloodiest years in recent memory.

The Chicago Police Department says there were 53 homicides in October compared to 80 in October 2016.

That puts the total for the year at 570 compared to 631 for the same period last year. While it’s unlikely that 2017 will end with 762 homicides as it did in 2016, it is almost certain that the number of homicides will climb past the 600 mark for just the second time in 14 years.

Police attribute some of the drop to an expanded use of technology that helps officers more quickly respond to shootings and better identify areas where violence might occur.