Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…NOVEMBER 2, 2017

Weird times over the next 5 days…warmer tomorrow…low 70’s…then late day and into the evening a cool front presses in with scattered rain and some thunder…that will cool us back down on Friday…upper 50’s…then some scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning…warmer Saturday 69 degrees…even warmer on Sunday 79 degrees…with rain and some storms late Sunday into Sunday night…then…wait for it…cooler on Monday…strap in its a wild temperature ride