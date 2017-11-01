Documentary ‘Intent to Destroy’ at St. Louis International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Intent to Destroy’ is one of hundreds of films being featured in this year's St. Louis International Film Festival. The film chronicles the history of Armenian genocide, focusing on atrocities from a century ago that continue to this day. Lisa Bedian, whose Armenian grandparents were forced to flee their home by the Turkish government, is the subject of this film and she’ll be leading a question and answer session after the film’s screening.