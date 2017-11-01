Former President Bill Clinton visits Clinton Foundation projects in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Former President Bill Clinton was in St. Louis Wednesday. The president was in the Gateway City to check on the progress of initiatives funded by the Clinton Foundation.

His first stop was the Gateway Elementary School to see how one of his initiatives is improving the health and physical activity of students. Clinton will be looking at how the Alliance for a Healthier Generation is working with the school to improve students' health through things like lead-free water fountains, healthy and hot meals, a new community garden, and exercise stations.

After the Gateway stop, Clinton toured a Metro bus that has been converted to a mobile market called a "MetroMarket" grocery store on wheels in north St. Louis. The MetroMarket is a project connected with the Clinton Global Initiative.

Finally, Clinton meet with underserved girls who are part of the Eureka! program, a project designed to provide increased science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education to underprivileged girls and young women in the U.S. and Canada.