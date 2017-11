Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Former President Bill Clinton visits St. Louis today. He is taking a look at supported by the Clinton Foundation.

His first stop is Gateway Elementary School to see how one of his initiatives is improving the health and physical activity of students. Later, he'll visit a city bus that's been converted into a grocery store on wheels.

Then he'll check out a program to provide under-served girls with increased education in S.T.E.M. classes, science, technology, engineering and math.