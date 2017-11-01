× Jackpot grows to over $700K in Queen of Hearts drawing

AVISTON, IL – Thousands of people flocked to the small town of Aviston, Illinois Wednesday night for a chance to win over $700,000.

The drawing was held at the Aviston American Legion Post Wednesday night at 8 pm.

It was the weekly Queen of Hearts drawing and since no one has won in 42 weeks, the jackpot is huge.

Shortly after 8 pm, the King of diamonds was drawn, meaning the Queen of Hearts drawing will continue into its 43rd week with no winner.

The next drawing will be in November 8th at the Aviston, IL American Legion Post.