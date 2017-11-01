Learning more about the victims of New York terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight innocent people were murdered Tuesday in the New York City terror attack: two American men, five Argentinian men, and a Belgian woman.

The attacker, who investigators said he carried out the attack in the name of ISIS, used a rented truck to plow through cyclists and pedestrians over eight city blocks in downtown Manhattan along on a riverfront bike path.

Sayfullo Saipova was arrested at the scene and charged Wednesday with federal terrorism offenses.

All told, 11 people were injured and eight lives were cut short without warning.

Darren Drake, 32, was a Milford, New Jersey native out for bike ride between meetings. He was staying healthy after losing 90 pounds. He worked as a project manager for Moody's at One World Trade Center.

The other American killed, 23-year-old Nicholas Cleves, was a New York native. He’d just received a degree in computer science and physics.

A group of friends from Argentina traveled to see the Statue of Liberty as part of their 30-year high school anniversary. Sadly, five of them died in the attack. One more from the group suffered injuries, but survived.

And finally, a 31-year-old Belgian mother of two young boys, was also visiting New York with her mom and sisters. Her husband said she was a fantastic wife and beautiful mom.