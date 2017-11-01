× Man charged in death of person of interest in 2016 killing

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 21-year-old has been charged in the death of a suburban Kansas City man who was believed to have information about an unsolved 2016 killing.

Cole Walker Huff, of Kansas City, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of 19-year-old Zachary Thomas Murphy, of Gladstone. Bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for Huff in online court records.

Murphy was found dead last week on the front porch of an apartment building. Court records say his death stemmed from an undisclosed argument.

Murphy was a person of interest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Logan Minton, of Riverside, in North Kansas City. Investigators said they believed Murphy had information about who may have shot Minton but refused to cooperate with investigators.