Man found stabbed to death in Kingsway East neighborhood

Posted 11:58 am, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 1, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood. Officers responded to a call for help after the victim was located by acquaintances in the 4800 block of Labadie.

Authorities say the 52-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation.