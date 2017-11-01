× Man found stabbed to death in Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood. Officers responded to a call for help after the victim was located by acquaintances in the 4800 block of Labadie.

Authorities say the 52-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation.