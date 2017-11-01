Man found stabbed to death in Kingsway East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood. Officers responded to a call for help after the victim was located by acquaintances in the 4800 block of Labadie.
Authorities say the 52-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
This is an ongoing investigation.
38.665814 -90.254963