NGA Open House Nov. 1 at Gateway Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _There's a barespot scrapped from the landscape just northwest of downtown St. Louis. Since last spring, 8,100 truck loads of debris have been removed. So far sewer, electrical and water service are rerouted and now we await construction on the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

NGA West Director of Programing, Sue Pollmann and Otis Williams, with the St. Louis Development Corporation, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss their open house event.

Project Connect will host an Open House November 1, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Middle School on N. Jefferson Avenue. Everyone is welcome.

NGA Open House

November 1

5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Gateway Middle School

1200 N. Jefferson Avenue