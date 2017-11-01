Premature births up across nation for second straight year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pre-term birth is a national health crisis that has grown worse for a second year in a row, according to the 10th annual March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card. The MoD’s report serves as a wake-up call to focus on the health conditions of our nation’s mothers and babies, and the need for bolder action at state and city levels. Stacey Stewart, president of the March of Dimes, joins Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss where St. Louis ranks on that report and the steps that can be taken to solve the overall problem.