× Rothman Furniture to provide update on future business

ST. LOUIS, MO — Rothman Furniture will be announcing it’s future plans today. The company’s President and CEO Jay Steinback will hold a press conference at 1:30pm at the Magnolia Home Gallery on south Hanley road.

The family owned chain announced it was closing after 90 years in business. The liquidation sales began in October

at all seven stores in the bi-state area.