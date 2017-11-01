Savvy holiday shopping techniques for online buyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every savvy shopper is anxious to learn about this year’s trending holiday gifts. It’s especially important for those wanting to get a jump on their holiday shopping and skip the crowds by shopping online. A recent holiday shopping survey showed that shoppers are starting earlier than ever this year. Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza joins Fox 2 News at 11 via satellite with tips on the hottest items and how to get them at the right price.