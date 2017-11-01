× St. Louis man pleads no contest to killing homeless man

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis man whose murder trial ended in a hung jury has pleaded no contest to a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a homeless man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Willie Robertson entered the plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years for the 2012 killing of 53-year-old Archie Lee McElroy. His lawyer says Robertson likely would be freed within 30 days because the average voluntary manslaughter prison term is four years and he’s already been incarcerated long than that.

Robertson testified during his trial that he shot McElroy in self-defense while working as a security guard at a downtown church that serves the homeless. Robertson insisted McElroy threatened to kill him at the church a week earlier after he kicked out McElroy.

