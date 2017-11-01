St. Louis Mayor discusses vote to raise sales tax for police pay increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis County Council voted unanimously to give county police officers a pay raise. The money will come from Prop P, passed by voters in April.

Starting salaries for officers will move from $48,000 dollars per year to $52,000 a year.

So what about the city of St. Louis? Prop-P will be on Tuesday's ballot for St. Louis city voters. It will raise a half-cent sales tax to provide raises for both police and firefighters in the city.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is here to talk about that among other things.

In addition to the vote on Prop-P next Tuesday, we're talking about other issues in the city. There was was another protest outside Mayor Lyda Krewson's home Tuesday night. People were protesting the Stockley verdict. Mayor Krewson engaged with the protestors and talked with them. She discusses what that was like.