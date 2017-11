Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Taco Bell has free tacos November 1 because of its World Series Steal a Taco promotion. Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in game two of the World Series.

So today, Taco Bell will give away one Free Doritos Locos Taco per customer.

They will be available from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., while supplies last.