× Trick-or-treaters sign ‘Halloween Book’ for past 50 years

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Trick-or-treaters in a neighborhood outside St. Louis are signing their name in a “Halloween Book” that’s been around for 50 years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Halloween Book’s origins began in 1953 in a Webster Groves home. Homeowner Eda Lincoln Cushing originally used it as a guest book for adults, but by 1967 the book became a log for the names of trick-or-treaters.

The book has been passed along to other families in the neighborhood at time went on. It currently resides with Jenny Hannel, who lives next door to where Cushing used to live.

Children in a variety of costumes added their names Tuesday night to generations of Webster Groves children who have done the same.

