U2 to play St. Louis in May after cancelling September show amid Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Scottrade Center will be packed on May 4th as U2 returns to St. Louis. The band will be playing the Gateway to the West after cancelling in September for safety concerns during Stockley verdict protests.

A release from the band says in part:

Songs of Experience, the 14th studio album from U2, will be released December 1st, 2017. Pre-order of Songs of Experience is available now across all digital platforms and will include three instant grat songs: The previously unreleased “Get Out of Your Own Way,” first single “You’re The Best Thing About Me” which was released on September 6th, and the album version of “The Blackout,” previously released as a performance video in August. All three songs are available now to stream across all platforms. Fa

Tickets will also be available for the Verified Fan public sale that begins on Monday, November 20th at 10:00 am. All fans must register by Saturday, November 18th for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets. To begin, visit u2.tmverifiedfan.com.

U2 2018 Tour Dates: