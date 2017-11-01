Where in St. Louis can home buyers find low maintenance communities?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low maintenance homes are high on the list of today’s buyers. And these so-called “carefree communities” are not just for baby boomers; all generations are looking towards the ease of low maintenance communities for the equity, tax benefits, and low home prices.

Jeff Lewis, project manager at McBride & Son Homes, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to further explain low maintenance communities and where you can find them in the St. Louis area.