2 killed, 5 injured in crash near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Two people were killed in a car wreck Wednesday night (Nov. 1) near Fairground Park. Five other people were injured, including three children.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Natural Bridge at Fair Avenue.

According to police, a red sedan was traveling east on Natural Bridge at a high rate of speed. It struck the white car as the white car was traveling north on Fair, across Natural Bridge.

Witnesses said the two people killed, a man and woman who were in the white car. The three children who were hurt were also in the white car.

Police said one child was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition. The other two children are in serious, stable condition.

Two other adults are also listed in serious, stable condition.